AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,887,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,109,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a market cap of $254.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

