Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.02

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.02 and traded as high as $39.72. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $39.54, with a volume of 35,814 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $632.15 million, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $145.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 194.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

