Alliance Global Partners Raises Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$2.25

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Alliance Global Partners from C$1.00 to C$2.25 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Organigram from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of OGI opened at C$1.77 on Monday. Organigram has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.94.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

