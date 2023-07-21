Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,900 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 299,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Alico from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO remained flat at $25.80 during trading on Friday. 25,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,631. The stock has a market cap of $196.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.83. Alico has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.74). Alico had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 49.81%. The business had revenue of $21.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alico will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alico by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alico by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alico by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alico by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC increased its stake in shares of Alico by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 151,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 86,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

(Get Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.