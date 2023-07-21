Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alibaba Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

