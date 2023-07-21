Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 359 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $142.18 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $250.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.77 and a 200-day moving average of $148.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

