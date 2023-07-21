Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $32.67. 11,932,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,971,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.73.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

