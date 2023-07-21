Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.99 and last traded at $67.82. Approximately 31,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 163,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.67.
AGYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14.
In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $370,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,347. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Agilysys by 751.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Agilysys by 131.2% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
