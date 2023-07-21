agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,820,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 34,510,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.28.

Shares of agilon health stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 736,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,792. agilon health has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 0.95.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,844.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,844.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,240,804 shares of company stock worth $1,960,196,923. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of agilon health by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of agilon health by 93.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of agilon health by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

