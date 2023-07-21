AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 868,764 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 778,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 85.91% and a negative net margin of 286.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 28.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,176,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 260,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 425,936 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 70.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the period. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

