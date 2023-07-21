AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 868,764 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 778,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Down 2.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 85.91% and a negative net margin of 286.16%.
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.
