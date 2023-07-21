AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.5 %

MDLZ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.24. 982,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,004,961. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.29. The company has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.