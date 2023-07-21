AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 9.0% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 9.2% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus reduced their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.86. 209,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,205. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.87.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

