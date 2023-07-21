AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 3.1% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $398.53. 220,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $377.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $404.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.57 and a 200 day moving average of $371.78.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

