AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,999 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.5% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $9.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $526.01. The stock had a trading volume of 500,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,235. The stock has a market cap of $239.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

