AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) Shares Down 4.7%

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. 2,047,161 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 1,057,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47.

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AERWINS Technologies stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in AERWINS Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWIN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of AERWINS Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

