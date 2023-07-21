AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) Shares Down 4.7%

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. 2,047,161 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 1,057,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47.
AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter.
AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
