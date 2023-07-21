Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,577,000 after buying an additional 1,963,383 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,938,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,310,000 after buying an additional 2,532,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,489,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,267,000 after buying an additional 1,556,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,941,000 after buying an additional 641,486 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

