Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,223,000 after buying an additional 10,880,712 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,818,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $96.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.39. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2319 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

