Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 411 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,936 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $454.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.31 and its 200-day moving average is $414.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $458.82.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

