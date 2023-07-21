Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 118.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.4% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,812 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,453.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 173,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 162,558 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 940.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 84,333 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHV opened at $110.30 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.4315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

