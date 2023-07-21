Advisory Alpha LLC Has $967,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $75.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

