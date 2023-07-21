Advisory Alpha LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461,490 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $393,329,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $184,963,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,771,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.36. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.64.

