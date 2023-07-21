Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.04.

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.