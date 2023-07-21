Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $153.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

