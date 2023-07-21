Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,023 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Insider Activity

Adobe Stock Performance

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,600 shares of company stock worth $21,640,796. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $516.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $452.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.69. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.