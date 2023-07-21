Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stake Lifted by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Adient by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after buying an additional 167,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Adient by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,197,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,599,000 after buying an additional 311,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adient by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after buying an additional 66,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,253,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39,559 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.33 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.47.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

