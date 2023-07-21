Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Adient by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BNP Paribas cut Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Adient Stock Performance

Adient stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 350.33 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adient plc has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $47.50.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

