Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. 124,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,540. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.