ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Down 11.2% in June

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:ACR traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.25. 2,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,303. ACRES Commercial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 112.06 and a quick ratio of 112.06.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 566,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,215,373.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,155 shares of company stock worth $393,902. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

