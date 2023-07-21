Aceragen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACGN) Short Interest Up 10.7% in June

Aceragen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar purchased 26,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,290.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,411.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Aceragen alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aceragen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aceragen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aceragen during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Aceragen during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Aceragen Stock Down 12.5 %

Aceragen Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ACGN opened at $1.26 on Friday. Aceragen has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60.

(Get Free Report)

Aceragen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare pulmonary and rheumatic diseases in the United States. Its clinical development pipeline includes ACG-701, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for cystic fibrosis pulmonary exacerbations, as well as for melioidosis; and ACG-801 for farber disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aceragen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aceragen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.