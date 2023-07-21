Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.36 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.25 ($0.47). 23,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 568,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.10 ($0.47).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.59 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

