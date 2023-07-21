Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 562.0 days.

Acciona Price Performance

ACXIF stock opened at $151.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.75. Acciona has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $211.55.

Get Acciona alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Acciona from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acciona presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.