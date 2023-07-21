Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes $604,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $60.02. The stock had a trading volume of 429,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,555. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
