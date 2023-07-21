Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 143 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,349 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.80. 2,521,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,880. The firm has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

