Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $734,000 Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of AY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 153,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,689. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -805.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,933.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

