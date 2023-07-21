Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $6.50 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,912 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,529,000 after buying an additional 87,792,578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,732,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,490,000 after buying an additional 5,575,010 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,383,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,812,000 after buying an additional 1,495,016 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,756,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,542,000 after buying an additional 740,383 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,328,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,781,000 after buying an additional 1,155,934 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,139,219 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.