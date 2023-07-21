Abundance Wealth Counselors Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,744,000 after acquiring an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,207,000 after acquiring an additional 205,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,241 shares of company stock worth $6,268,119. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $424.15. The company had a trading volume of 440,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,108. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.40. The stock has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $425.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.