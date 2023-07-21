Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 396 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,793 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.11.

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.84. 483,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.51. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $265.60. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

