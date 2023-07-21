Abundance Wealth Counselors Boosts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $134,162,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KeyCorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,500,000 after buying an additional 2,435,443 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $37,846,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,903,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,106,000 after buying an additional 2,019,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. 10,416,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,692,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

