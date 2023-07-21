ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,742,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 1,516,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance
ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $17.35.
About ABN AMRO Bank
