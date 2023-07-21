ABCMETA Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. ABCMETA has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $1,294.20 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00021555 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,802.84 or 1.00010559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001888 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $178.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

