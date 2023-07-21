ABCMETA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $279.13 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $279.13 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00021594 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014192 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,773.24 or 1.00132470 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001939 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $189.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

