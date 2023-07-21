AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $3,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $142.19 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $250.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.