Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30 to $4.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.30-$4.50 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 4.2 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The company has a market cap of $194.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.28.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $208,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $131,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.