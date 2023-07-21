ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%.

ABB Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $40.25. 164,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,999. ABB has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABB

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ABB by 225.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in ABB by 62.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABB Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

