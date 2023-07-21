AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Stock Price Up 0.8%

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.98. Approximately 971 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.93.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of developed-market international large- and mid-cap stocks that score highly for both dividend yield and free cash flow. DMDV was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by AAM.

