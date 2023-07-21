A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Up 8.2% in June

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 11,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $157,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,766 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,115.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,676,929.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,903 shares of company stock worth $1,029,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

A10 Networks stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.01. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

