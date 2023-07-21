A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Down 15.3% in June

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the June 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Handelsbanken assumed coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19,725.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

AMKBY opened at $10.54 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

