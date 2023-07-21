877 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Bought by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Webster Financial by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Webster Financial stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 567,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,051. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

