612 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

