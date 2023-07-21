5,877 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $112.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.41.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

